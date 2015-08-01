Got something laying around the house you don't need? Don't throw it away let WYSH sell it for you!





If you have items you'd like to buy. sell, trade or give away, send a list of up to five (5) items and your phone number to PO Box 329, Clinton, TN 37717. Include $20 for one week with your items on the air on WYSH as well as one week of text describing your items on www.wyshradio.com. For $25, we will include ONE photograph of your items. You can also call the station at 865-457-1380 or toll-free at 1-877-711-4005 with your list, your phone number and your credit card number and we can have your items on the air the following business day.