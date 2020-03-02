XFS: Burton scores first series victory

(MRN) Holding off teammate Riley Herbst with a determined run over the final 19 laps, 19-year old rookie Harrison Burton charged to his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in Saturday’s Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway.

Working his way through traffic in the closing laps in his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Burton beat Herbst’s No. 18 Camry to the finish line by .455 seconds, with Austin Cindric trailing the winner by .642 seconds in third.

Ryan Sieg ran fourth behind Cindric, posting his second straight top five and third straight top 10 to start the 2020 season. Justin Haley was fifth.

