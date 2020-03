WYSH now compatible with Apple’s Siri

WYSH is now compatible with Apple’s virtual assistant, Siri!

If you have a Siri-enabled device, such as an iPhone, iPad, iPod, or HomePod, simply say, “Hey Siri, play W Y S H” (letter by letter) to tune in LIVE!

Here’s yet another way to listen to WYSH wherever you are – thanks for listening!