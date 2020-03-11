Wise Water Wednesdays coming to Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 11 Views

(OR Healthy Waters program press release) Children of all ages are invited to join the AmeriCorps Stormwater Team on Wednesday, March 18, to create crafts and play games to learn more about water. 

The Wise Water Wednesdays After School Series, which is presented by the Oak Ridge Healthy Waters Program, happens every third Wednesday of the month. 

The program runs from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Oak Ridge Public Library Children’s Room. 

This month’s theme is Rainfall and Rainbows. If you can’t make it this week, join in on April 15 to Celebrate Earth Day, May 20 to Spring into Action or June 17 for the Water Olympics. 

For more information about The City of Oak Ridge Stormwater or the Healthy Waters Program, email healthywaters@oakridgetn.gov or visit www.stormwater.oakridgetn.gov

The Healthy Waters Program is an outreach program within the Stormwater Division of the City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department. The program aims to educate the community on how to enhance the quality of our local waterways, address water quality issues in our city and enrich natural habitat in our urban area.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

UT Arboretum Society announces 53rd Spring Plant Sale

(UT Arboretum Society) The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society’s 53rd Spring Plant Sale will take …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.