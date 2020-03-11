Wildcats to face Houston in state quarterfinal

Jim Harris

Tuesday, the blind draw was held to set the bracket for next week’s Boys’ High School Basketball State Tournament in Murfreesboro.

The Oak Ridge Wildcats will open up play on Wednesday, March 18th at 3:45 pm against Houston, with the winner to face either Blackman or Mt. Juliet in a Friday semifinal.

Maryville, meanwhile, is on the other side of the bracket and will play Hillsboro on the 18th at 12:30 pm at MTSU’s Murphy Center. The winner of that game will face the winner of Whitehaven and Cleveland in the other AAA semifinal on Friday the 20th.

DIVISION-I BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT
MURPHY CENTER, MTSU

Wednesday, March 18
CLASS-AAA QUARTERFINALS
11:00 – Whitehaven (27-3) vs. Cleveland (33-1)
12:30 – Hillsboro (23-7) vs. Maryville (30-4)
1:15 – Blackman (26-3) vs. Mt. Juliet (29-3)
3:45 – Oak Ridge (27-5) vs. Houston (29-4)

CLASS-AA QUARTERFINALS
5:30 – Pearl-Cohn (25-3) vs. Sullivan South (30-5)
7:00 – Wooddale (26-6) vs. York (25-8)

Thursday, March 19
CLASS-AA QUARTERFINALS
11:00 – East Nashville (24-5) vs Greeneville (26-6)
12:30 – Jackson South Side (32-0) vs. Upperman (30-3)

CLASS-A QUARTERFINALS
2:15 – Monterey (27-7) vs. Booker T. Washington (27-4)
3:45 – Hampton (26-10) vs. Loretto (27-5)
5:30 – Memphis Academy (21-8) vs. Clay County (29-4)
6:00– East Robertson (23-10) vs. Oneida (28-7)

Friday, March 20
10:00 – CLASS-AAA SEMIFINALS
12:30 – CLASS-AAA SEMIFINALS
2:15 – CLASS-AA SEMIFINALS
3:45 – CLASS-AA SEMIFINALS
5:30 – CLASS-A SEMIFINALS
7:00 – CLASS-A SEMIFINALS

