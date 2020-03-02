Vicki Lynn Cooper Keeney of Heiskell, TN was born February 2, 1954 and passed away February 27, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She is preceded in death by her parents, Willie Mae and Lloyd Cooper and brother, Jimmy Cooper.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years Gary Keeney; son, Gary Keeney II and wife Annetta Keeney of Heiskell; daughter Stephanie and husband Benji Braden of Briceville, bonus daughter Melissa Davis of Powell; Grandkids; Alicia (Colton) Lasley, Brittany (Scott) Smith, Lucas Sexton, Lissa (Jacob) Barton, Zachary Davis, Bailey, Abbey and Garrett Braden; Great-grandkids; Brennon Bayless, Brinley Lasley, Eli and Hudson Smith, Riley and Sophie Barton. Vicki was an active member of Greenway Baptist Church.

She loved to spread the word of God to everyone she could. She enjoyed crafting, square dancing and being with her family, especially her grandkids. She was a housewife for ten years before she went to work at Oak Ridge Preschool for twenty years where she made many friends and loved all the children she worked with.

Family and friends will gather on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12 pm for a Celebration of Life service for Vicki in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Reverend Alan Giles officiating.

