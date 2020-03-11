UT Arboretum Society announces 53rd Spring Plant Sale

(UT Arboretum Society) The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society’s 53rd Spring Plant Sale will take place on Friday and Saturday, April 3 and 4. The public sale will be held on Saturday, April 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the UT Arboretum at 901 S. Illinois Ave. (Hwy. 62) in Oak Ridge. The Society’s “Members Only” sale will be on Friday evening, April 3 from 5-7 p.m.

Society memberships or membership renewals may be purchased at that time for this “early bird” shopping opportunity. Checks, cash and credit cards will be accepted.

Tennessee Naturescapes from Clinton, Riverdale Nursery from Knoxville and East Fork Nursery from Sevierville will be offering a large and varied selection of shrubs, trees, native plants, perennials, annuals and edibles. Each vendor will also have up to five headliner plants, which are especially beautiful plants that are well adapted to our Tennessee climate. Three of the 15 headliner plants will be Virginia Bluebells (Tennessee Naturescapes), Flame Azaleas (East Fork Nursery), and Peonies like ‘Cora Louise’ (Riverdale Nursery). Additionally, Society members will be offering an assortment of donated plants.

Brad Greenwood Designs will be returning with his botanically themed home and garden treasures, including copper garden ornaments and steel features for the home and yard. Kathy Fahey will be selling her concrete birdbaths and butterfly drinking fountains. Dano’s Hot Dogs from Lenoir City will be offering an expanded sausage and sandwich menu along with his famous lemonade.

Retired University of Tennessee horticulture professor Dr. Will Witte, the “Answer Man,” will be on site to answer your plant questions.

Celebrating 55 years in 2020, this program is one of many lectures and activities that will be offered this year by the UT Arboretum Society. The program is cosponsored by the UT Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center.

To learn more about the Plant Sale or the Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org. For more information, call 865-483- 7277 or mcampani@utk.edu