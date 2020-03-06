Two clean-ups scheduled on Norris Lake in March

(Norris Lake Project press release) The Norris Lake Project Team is looking for volunteers to help with the 10th biannual Five County Norris Lake Cleanup on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and March 28, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Union and Grainger Counties.

There will be several launch points in each of the five counties and two different days that volunteers can help by picking up and properly disposing of trash. The launch locations can be found online at www.norrislakeproject.com/upcoming-cleanups/ or call 865-457-4547 for location information.

There will be boats available to shuttle volunteers to and from the cleanup sites that are not accessible by land and barges will be used to transfer the trash back to the shore. However, volunteers are welcome to bring their own boats. All volunteers are encouraged to wear appropriate shoes, preferably boots, bring gloves and bring a life jacket.

“We conduct these cleanups to not only clean up the illegally dumped trash but to also raise public awareness,” said Julie Graham, Executive Director of the Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council. “We want to encourage boaters, campers and other users of the lake to dispose of their trash properly and eliminate the need for these cleanups.”

The Norris Lake Project Team is a grassroots effort of individuals, organizations, businesses and agencies to preserve the water quality of Norris Lake, conserve the land surrounding the lake and encourage the stakeholders of the lake to do their part in keeping Norris Lake the cleanest and safest recreational asset in Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Grainger and Union Counties.

If you are interested in volunteering, visit www.norrislakeproject.com to find a location near you, to register and get more information. Volunteers can also register the morning of the cleanup. Please note that minors must be accompanied by an adult and have a registration and release form signed by a parent. You can also call 865-457-4547 or email info@norrislakeproject.com for more information.

The Norris Lake Project Team is a partnership with the Anderson County Tourism Council, Campbell County Chamber of Commerce, Union County Chamber of Commerce, Norris Lake Marina Association, Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council, Tennessee Valley Authority, Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Norris Dam State Park, Big Ridge State Park, Anderson County Litter Grant, Campbell County Litter Control, Highlands HOA, Norris Shores HOA and Lone Mountain HOA.