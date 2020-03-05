TVA official to speak at CRCTU meeting

(Submitted, CRCTU) Did you ever wonder how TVA plans its generating schedule for Norris Dam? James Everett of TVA will talk about it Thursday, March 12, at a free, public meeting of the Clinch River Chapter, Trout Unlimited.

Everett is senior manager of the TVA River Forecast Center, operating heart for TVA’s huge system of reservoirs in Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina.

Heavy rains this winter have forced TVA to curtail flows and store as much water as possible in upper mainstem and tributary reservoirs. “Norris Reservoir, for example, has risen 20 feet above normal winter pool in the last two weeks,” Everett said in a news release dated Feb. 18.

He’ll provide an update on the situation at the meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. in the parish hall at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 158 W. Norris Road, Norris.

Clinch River Chapter TU works to preserve and protect the Clinch River tailwater and its watershed through conservation projects and through education of children and adults in aquatic natural resources. Meetings are held the second Thursday of the month in the parish hall at St. Francis Episcopal Church, Norris, except when outdoor activities are scheduled. For more information, visit https://crctu.org/.