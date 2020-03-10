Turkey hunts to close 2 Oak Ridge greenways

(City of Oak Ridge press release) The Gallaher Bend and North Boundary greenways will be closed to the public for a few weekends in March and April due to scheduled turkey hunts on the Oak Ridge Wildlife Management Area (ORWMA).

The hunts are limited to 225 hunters per weekend, pre-selected in a quota drawing. Only hunters holding a valid quota permit are authorized to be in hunting zones during designated hunting hours.

Haw Ridge Park is not included in the spring turkey hunts.

The Gallaher Bend and North Boundary greenways will be closed to the public on the following dates:

  • March 21, 2020, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Scout Day)
  • March 28 & 29, 2020, until 1 p.m. (First Hunt)
  • April 18 & 19, 2020, until 1 p.m. (Second Hunt)

These hunts are managed jointly by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and the Department of Energy (DOE).

For more information, contact Jon Hetrick, Director of the City’s Recreation & Parks Department, at (865) 425-3446 or visit the city’s website at http://www.oakridgetn.gov.

