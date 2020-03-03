Today is Primary Election Day, so get out and vote!!!

Today is Primary Election Day in Tennessee and in several other states on this “Super Tuesday.”

Across the state, polls will close at 8:00 EST/7:00 CST.

Unlike early voting, you will have to go to your home precinct to cast your ballot in either the Democratic or Republican primary. When you go to the polls, remember to bring a valid picture ID, such as a driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government. All are acceptable, even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

Tennesseans can view voter-specific information including polling times, locations, sample ballots and much more with the GoVoteTN app or online at www.GoVoteTN.com. Download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play.

More than 330,000 Tennesseans voted in person or absentee during the two-week early voting period, which ended on Tuesday, February 25th. During early voting, 169,447 people took part in the Democratic primary, and 167,018 voted in the Republican primary.

For more information on voting in Anderson County, call the Election Commission at 865-457-6238, or visit their website at www.acelect.com.

In Campbell County, call 423-562-9777, or visit www.campbellelections.com.