Student faces charges after alleged bomb threat

Jim Harris 34 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says that a juvenile is facing charges after a bomb threat was made at Horace Maynard Middle School on Wednesday.

According to a Sheriff’s Office press release, at around 10:30 am on Wednesday, a School resource Officer received information of a possible bomb threat at the school. The SRO immediately took control of a knife, what was described as a “dummy hand grenade,” and the student in question.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office interviewed the student and witnesses and determined that the suspect had made statements about “blowing up a classroom” using the dummy grenade.

While no other information was received about other devices, out of an abundance of caution, Horace Maynard Middle was evacuated while the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad searched the building with an explosives-sniffing K9. No suspicious devices were found during the search, and students were able to return to their classrooms.

The juvenile suspect is facing criminal charges, according to the UCSO.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

State warns of tornado relief scams

(TN Secretary of State’s Office) In the wake of devastating tornadoes that hit Davidson, Putnam …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.