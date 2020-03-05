Student faces charges after alleged bomb threat

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says that a juvenile is facing charges after a bomb threat was made at Horace Maynard Middle School on Wednesday.

According to a Sheriff’s Office press release, at around 10:30 am on Wednesday, a School resource Officer received information of a possible bomb threat at the school. The SRO immediately took control of a knife, what was described as a “dummy hand grenade,” and the student in question.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office interviewed the student and witnesses and determined that the suspect had made statements about “blowing up a classroom” using the dummy grenade.

While no other information was received about other devices, out of an abundance of caution, Horace Maynard Middle was evacuated while the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad searched the building with an explosives-sniffing K9. No suspicious devices were found during the search, and students were able to return to their classrooms.

The juvenile suspect is facing criminal charges, according to the UCSO.