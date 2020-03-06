State unemployment rate holds at 3.3%

(TDLWD press release) Tennessee’s statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January 2020 is 3.3%, according to new data released by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

January is the third consecutive month Tennessee has recorded an unemployment rate of 3.3%. This also represents a 0.1% drop when comparing the latest data to the January 2019 rate.

Tennessee employers added 6,500 new jobs across the state between December and January. During that time, Tennessee saw the most significant increase in the education and health services sector with 2,900 new jobs. The administrative and support and waste management and remediation services sector grew by 2,800 jobs. The retail trade sector added 2,400 new jobs over the month.

When comparing January 2019 to January 2020, employment grew by 46,100 positions statewide.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate did increase between December and January by 0.1% to the current rate of 3.6%.

