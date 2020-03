State: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tennessee up to 7

Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health announced that there are now seven confirmed cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 in the state, including the first one in East Tennessee.

State health officials report that four of the cases are in Williamson County, with one confirmed case each in Davidson, Shelby and Sullivan counties.

For information on the coronavirus, including precautions you can take, visit www.cdc.gov.