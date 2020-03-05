Some phone service restored, others still down

Jim Harris

The devastating and deadly tornadoes that ravaged parts of middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning also disrupted phone service as far away as here in East Tennessee.

As of this morning, the main phone lines at both the LaFollette Utilities District (423-562-3316), and Powell Clinch Utility District (423-562-2795 and 865-426-2822) are now working again.

However, at last check, the Clinton Utilities Board main number at 865-457-9232 is still non-operational, but you can reach CUB by calling 865-269-0459.

Officials in the city of Clinton say that their phones, including those for City Hall, the police and fire departments, and other city facilities are working again after they were also affected by the storms in middle Tennessee.

