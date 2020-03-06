Smokies Stadium to serve as drop-off location for tornado relief donations

(Tennessee Smokies press release) The Tennessee Smokies work with the Nashville Sounds collecting donations to support the surrounding Nashville area during their tornado relief efforts. Smokies Stadium will be a drop off location for sealed and unused goods on Friday, March 6th and Monday, March 9th from 10 am – 4 pm.
Tim Volk, Tennessee Smokies General Manager commented, “Our thoughts go out to the Nashville community at this time. We are here to support in any way we can as they overcome this tragedy.”
All donations can be dropped off inside GoTeez Locker Room.
The Tennessee Smokies will be accepting the following unused and sealed items:
Individually wrapped snacks
Toiletries
Flashlights
Batteries
Baby food
Baby wipes
Child and adult diapers
Paper towels
Work gloves
Toilet paper
Gatorade
Trash bags