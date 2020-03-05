Smokies announce new online shop

(Tennessee Smokies press release) The Tennessee Smokies announce the launch of a new and improved GoTeez Locker Room online store. Now utilizing Shopify, online shopping has never been so user-friendly. Today only, customers will receive 10% off their total purchase during a Launch Day Sale. Shop the GoTeez Locker Room online store at www.smokiesbaseball.milbstore.com.

The switch to Shopify has tremendously enhanced the online shopping experience. Customers now have the ability to purchase merchandise and novelty items with just a few clicks, easily add items to their carts, and check out without having to make an account. Other improvements include a user-friendly interface, easy search options, and updated merchandise photos and descriptions.

Alex Eleas, Merchandise Manager said, “The 2020 season is quickly approaching and now is the perfect time for fans to grab their Smokies gear. Online shopping has become such a vital resource for busy individuals and now we are providing that quick and simple process for our fans.”