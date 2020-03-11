Search for county Finance Director to begin anew

Jim Harris

The Anderson County Finance Committee met Monday afternoon, and after four deadlocked votes for the new finance director, decided to start the hiring process over from the beginning and, according to County Commissioner Josh Anderson in this week’s Norris Bulletin, hire an outside firm to find candidates. Robbie Holbrook, who was a finalist, will continue on as Interim Finance Director.

