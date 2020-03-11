Search for county Finance Director to begin anew

The Anderson County Finance Committee met Monday afternoon, and after four deadlocked votes for the new finance director, decided to start the hiring process over from the beginning and, according to County Commissioner Josh Anderson in this week’s Norris Bulletin, hire an outside firm to find candidates. Robbie Holbrook, who was a finalist, will continue on as Interim Finance Director.
Check Also
AC EMS to celebrate 50 years
The Anderson County EMS is hosting a 50th anniversary luncheon at its facility at 314 …