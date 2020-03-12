Roy Leon Gray, age 77 of Andersonville

Roy Leon Gray, age 77 of Andersonville passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.  He was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church.  Roy worked at the Anderson County highway department.  Throughout his life he loved cold/saltwater fishing, building computers and talking on his CB radios.  He never met a stranger and helped many people with automotive/machinery repairs. 

Preceded in death by his wife, Norma Warwick Gray and parents, Clyde and Geneva Gray. 

He is survived by daughters, Sharon Irwin, Shannon Gray and family friend Robert Stooksbury all of Andersonville; brothers, Billy Gray and wife Imogene of Seymour; Lonnie Gray and wife Brenda of Clinton; Ronnie Gray and wife Patricia of Clinton; sister-in-law, Judith Warwick Bowling and husband David of Heiskell; many nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with the funeral service to follow.  Family and friends will meet on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery for graveside service.  Rev. Hillard Harless will be officiating.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton in charge of arrangements.

