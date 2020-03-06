Roane State to celebrate Women’s Suffrage Centennial

(RSCC press release) The 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment – giving women the right to vote – will be celebrated with an afternoon of events Sunday, March 8, at the Princess Theatre on Roane Street in Harriman.

It includes a collaborative performance by the Roane Choral Society and the Roane State Community College Choir featuring a world premiere of an eight-movement composition by Roane County native Rachel DeVore Fogarty titled “Root ye the living tree.” Roane State adjunct professor Amanda Peavyhouse is the soprano soloist in the piece.

The composition is based on literature from writers of the suffrage period, said Roane State Professor Brenda Luggie, in her third year of directing the Roane Choral Society, a volunteer ensemble of Roane County singers now in its 47th year.

Along with the world premiere, the 3 p.m. concert “will feature songs from the suffrage period and contemporary works by female composers,” Prof. Luggie said. Donations of $15 per person are suggested.

The event will be preceded by a “dessert fest” in the theatre lobby from 1 until 2:30 p.m. presented by the Avery Trace Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution that features a pre-boxed sampling of 12 different desserts for $10.

Also scheduled is a 2:40 p.m. lecture about Harry T. Burn, the 24-year-old Tennessee state representative who, at his mother’s urging, cast the tie-breaking vote to ratify the 19th amendment and give women the vote. Tyler Boyd, a history teacher in Norris and a great nephew of Burn, wrote a book about his late relative and will autograph copies of it after the concert. Burn lived in Rockwood at one time later in his life.

During the event, there will be an opportunity to register to vote, courtesy of the members of the Rockwood Business & Professional Women’s organization.