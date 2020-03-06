Richard Aubrey Buckner, born May 20, 1935 passed away March 3, 2020. Richard was a life-long resident of Clinton where he graduated high school in 1953.

He met and married the love of his life, Marilyn, in 1958 and were inseparable throughout their life together. Together they had three children who all had children of their own.

A true family man, he worked hard and put himself, Marilyn and all three children through college where all graduated from the University of Tennessee with various levels of degrees. Go Vols! He retired as an educator from Oak Ridge High School in 1997.

Richard was leader of Boy Scouts Troop 131 for several years where nearly all members attained the rank of Eagle Scouts, including his own sons, Rich and Mike and close family friend, Kenny King.

Richard built, owned and operated Clinton Model and Hobby shop where many boys in town spent Saturdays racing their cars on the slot car race track. He was passionate in all he did….a true enthusiast.

He also had a passion for travel with his wife and children which at times included camping in 48 states and 7 Canadian Provinces (yes, really). Richard and Marilyn spent their 25 th Anniversary in Alaska, 30 th in Hawaii and 55 th cruising the Panama Canal. Sometimes returning home with yet another collective car as a souvenir.

Speaking of cars, he has and had many collectibles over the years and even owned Mustang Mania, a Mustang restoration business. He and his sons worked hard and lovingly to bring new life to the ponies. The cars were a true work of art. In fact, several trips to Hershey, PA were taken to hunt for car parts. He trips were incredible, the weather no so much.

Aside from his 1 st love, Marilyn, my mom) and his family, he was so proud of his 1957 Thunderbird (really mom’s), 1966 Shelby GT 350 (yes, it’s fast), and 2007 Shelby Rousch (it’s even faster). Richard was one of the co-founders of Clinton car club where he could share his knowledge of cars.

Richard was always a history buff and in his later years he turned that passion into collecting all sorts of military memorabilia. Anyone could ask a question about WWII; battles, boat ships, tanks, or planes and he could give you the answer or point you to the right book for answers.

Books…..he loved to give books to family and neighborhood children as gifts. He was always reading.

The list of passions could go on and on: stamps, coins, rock-hounding, jewelry making, story-telling. All with the wisdom and love that a life well-lived could tell. I certainly will never forget the complete cowgirl outfit he hunted down for my 5 th birthday. You get what you want when you have chicken pox on your birthday. Love you, Dad.

We all loved the time on this earth with you and we will see you again in heaven. Thank you for being there for us…. Watch over us now. We love you.

Preceded in death by son, Richard, Jr. in 2008.

Loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, he is survived by wife of 62 years, Marilyn; daughter, Jaci Harris (Madison and her daughter Raelynn), son Mike and his wife, Michelle (Bradley and Savannah).

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3 PM in the Chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with Dr. Daniel Chisholm officiating. www.holleygamble.com

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Richard gave to many charities.

