Revival in April at Lakeview

Everyone is welcome to come to a Revival at Lakeview Baptist Church at 3330 West Wolf Valley Road in Clinton April 19th through the 24th.

The revival preacher will be Jacob Brooks, with special music during each service.

Sunday, April 19th at 11 am and 6 pm, Jay Brown will appear, followed Monday the 20th at 6 pm by the Brand New Me Trio. Tuesday the 21st, also at 6 pm, music will be provided by Rescued, and on Wednesday the 22nd at 6 pm, music will be provided by Faithful Promise, with Josh Wilcox delivering that night’s message. Thursday, April 23rd , the revival continues with Charity Hamilton at 6 pm and concludes on Friday the 24th with Crystle Elam, also beginning at 6 pm.

