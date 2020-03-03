Region semis: Lady Wildcats out; Dragons take shot at Maryville tonight

Monday night was semifinal night for girls’ high school basketball Region tournaments, and several area teams were in action. Winners moved on to not only the Region championship games, but also secured spots in the sub-state round of the postseason. Region champs host a Sub-State game, while the runners-up hit the road to try and punch their ticket to the state tournament in Murfreesboro.

In Region 2AAA, Maryville’s girls eliminated Oak Ridge from the postseason, 71-67. The Lady Wildcats’ season comes to an end with a record of 28-7. The Lady Rebels will face Bearden in Wednesday night’s championship game at Bearden, after the Lady Bulldogs ended Farragut’s season, 58-42.

In Region 2AA, it was Gatlinburg-Pittman taking out Alcoa, 55-45, and Carter eliminating the Northview Academy, 54-44. Carter and Gatlinburg-Pittman play for the Region title Wednesday.

In Region 2A, Wartburg survived and advanced, knocking out Tellico Plains by the score of 53-48. They will play Oneida Wednesday for the championship, after Oneida eliminated Midway, 56-41.

Tonight, boys’ teams will play their Region semifinal games.

In Maryville, the Region 2AAA tournament features Oak Ridge battling Bearden at 6 pm, followed at around 7:30 or so by the Clinton Dragons against the homestanding Maryville Rebels. Clinton and Maryville squared off in November during Maryville’s Thanksgiving tournament, with the Rebels winning, 85-58. Clinton comes in with a 16-13 record, while Maryville boasts a 27-4 record. Our live coverage on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press will begin right around 7:30 pm tonight here on WYSH and WQLA. Winners of tonight’s games face off Thursday for the Region crown.

In Region 2AA, the matchups feature Carter versus Alcoa, followed by Scott and Fulton.

In Region 2A, Oneida plays CSAS, followed by Harriman against Lookout Valley.

In Region 1A, Jellico faces University High out of Johnson City, followed by Cosby taking on Hampton.