Primary Election Day Tuesday

(Tennessee Secretary of State) Tennesseans will head to the polls across the state on Super Tuesday, March 3, to vote in the Presidential Preference Primary election.

Polls open at various times, depending on the county. A list of when polls open in all 95 counties is available on www.sos.tn.gov. All polls in Tennessee close at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST. Early morning, noon and 5 p.m. are peak times at the polls as people typically vote before work, after work or on their lunch breaks. Being flexible and casting your ballot in the midmorning or midafternoon may shorten your time at your polling location. Frail, physically disabled or visibly pregnant voters should tell their election officials if they are unable to wait in line to vote. The law allows these voters to move through the process faster.

Voters need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A Tennessee driver license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable. More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found on sos.tn.gov or by calling toll free 1-877-850-4959.

State law requires polling locations, and the area within a 100-foot boundary of the entrance to remain campaign-free zones. Tennessee law prohibits the display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot in these areas. Voters wearing campaign-related clothing or paraphernalia will not be allowed within the 100-foot boundary.

Tennesseans can view voter-specific information including polling times, locations, sample ballots and much more with the GoVoteTN app or online at www.GoVoteTN.com. Download the GoVoteTN app, for free in the App Store or Google Play.

More than 300,000 Tennesseans voted in person or absentee during the two-week early voting period, which ended on Tuesday, Feb. 25. A comprehensive report by the Division of Elections showing how turnout compared to primary elections in 2012 and 2016 is available on www.sos.tn.gov.

Unofficial Presidential Preference Primary election results from early voting and Super Tuesday will be posted on March 3, on www.elections.tn.gov.

For more information on the voting process, go to www.GoVoteTN.com or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

Polls in both Anderson and Campbell Counties will be open Tuesday from 9 am to 8 pm.