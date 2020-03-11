Phone lines restored at CUB, CORED, ORPW

Jim Harris

After a week of being out due to a fiber line in middle Tennessee during last week’s devastating storms, Clinton Utilities Board’s main phone number (865-457-9232) has been restored.

Phone lines at the Oak Ridge Central Service Complex have also been restored following the outage caused by last week’s storms.

The city says that both the Municipal Building and Central Service Complex can now make and receive calls as normal. 

Citizens no longer need to call the alternative phone lines that were activated on Tuesday, and can reach the Oak Ridge Public Works Department at (865) 425-1875 and the City of Oak Ridge Electric Department at (865) 425-1803.

