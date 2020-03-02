ORT: ORNL involved in coronavirus research

Jim Harris 31 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, Oak Ridge National Laboratory is involved in early research and using the Summit supercomputer to better understand components of the new coronavirus, which was first reported in China but is now being reported in a growing number of countries across the world, including the United States.

The early research at ORNL uses computational modeling and data analysis techniques on Summit, the world’s most powerful supercomputer. Results are not published yet, ORNL said Friday afternoon.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is closely monitoring the outbreak of respiratory illnesses caused by the new coronavirus, and there are ongoing investigations to learn more.

The virus has been detected in 57 international locations, according to the CDC. It has been named “SARS-CoV-2,” and the disease it causes has been named “coronavirus disease 2019,” abbreviated as “COVID-19.”

Global efforts are focused on continuing the spread of the virus and reducing its impact, the CDC said.

Locally, Oak Ridge Schools, Anderson County Schools, and Anderson County Health Department have provided information about personal hygiene to help prevent the spread of viruses, the planning and cleaning work they are doing in the school systems, and their work with other organizations to prepare for any potential outbreak.

Learn more at this CDC page: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/summary.html.

You can read more about ORNL’s involvement with coronavirus research by visiting our partners at www.oakridgetoday.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

OR woman killed in Knox County crash

An Oak Ridge woman was killed in multi-vehicle accident on Pellissippi Parkway early Sunday morning. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.