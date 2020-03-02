ORT: ORNL involved in coronavirus research

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, Oak Ridge National Laboratory is involved in early research and using the Summit supercomputer to better understand components of the new coronavirus, which was first reported in China but is now being reported in a growing number of countries across the world, including the United States.

The early research at ORNL uses computational modeling and data analysis techniques on Summit, the world’s most powerful supercomputer. Results are not published yet, ORNL said Friday afternoon.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is closely monitoring the outbreak of respiratory illnesses caused by the new coronavirus, and there are ongoing investigations to learn more.

The virus has been detected in 57 international locations, according to the CDC. It has been named “SARS-CoV-2,” and the disease it causes has been named “coronavirus disease 2019,” abbreviated as “COVID-19.”

Global efforts are focused on continuing the spread of the virus and reducing its impact, the CDC said.

Locally, Oak Ridge Schools, Anderson County Schools, and Anderson County Health Department have provided information about personal hygiene to help prevent the spread of viruses, the planning and cleaning work they are doing in the school systems, and their work with other organizations to prepare for any potential outbreak.

Learn more at this CDC page: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/summary.html.

You can read more about ORNL’s involvement with coronavirus research by visiting our partners at www.oakridgetoday.com.