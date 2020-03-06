ORSSAB to hear about reuse, historic preservation at K-25 site

(Information from WYSH news partner Oak Ridge Today) The Oak Ridge Site Specific Advisory Board will hear about reuse and historic preservation at the East Tennessee Technology Park, including the new K-25 History Center, during a presentation next week.

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, the presentation will be given to the Oak Ridge Site Specific Advisory Board by Steve Cooke of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management. It is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, in the U.S. Department of Energy Information Center at 1 Science.gov Way off Oak Ridge Turnpike in east Oak Ridge.

Some of the last remaining Manhattan Project and Cold War buildings are being demolished at ETTP, and most major cleanup work is expected to be completed this year.

The site is being converted into a large industrial park that could include an airport and history buildings, including the new history center.

Cooke will discuss the reuse and historic preservation work at ETTP, and the public will be allowed to ask questions during the public comment part of the meeting.

The Oak Ridge Site Specific Advisory Board is a federally appointed citizens panel that provides independent advice and recommendations to DOE’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management. 

