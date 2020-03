An Oak Ridge woman was killed in multi-vehicle accident on Pellissippi Parkway early Sunday morning.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says that the crash happened shortly before 1 am on Pellissippi Parkway at its intersection with George Light Road.

Deputies identified the victim as 45-year-old Erica Valdez of Oak Ridge.

Few details about the crash had been released as of the time this report was filed, but we will update you as developments warrant.