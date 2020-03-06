OR Pharmacy holding tornado recovery collection event

Oak Ridge Pharmacy is sponsoring a one-day collection event today (Friday, March 6th) for needed supplies to aid in the cleanup and recovery efforts from this week’s tornadoes in Middle Tennessee.

From the collection event announcement: Our community in Middle Tennessee in need for some emergency items

Flashlight

Portable chargers

Batteries

Blankets (NEW ONLY)

Gloves

Heavy duty trash bags

Home Depot/Lowe’s gift cards

Organizers partnered with TLD Logistics Services and they are going to deliver everything that is collected free of charge. There are three drop off locations.

Oak Ridge Pharmacy

854 Main St. W. (Oak Ridge TN 37830)

Yassin’s Falafel House West

159 N. Peters Rd (Knoxville TN 37923)

Yassin’s Falafel House Downtown

706 Walnut St., (Knoxville TN 37902)