OR Pharmacy holding tornado recovery collection event

Jim Harris 2 days ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 100 Views

Oak Ridge Pharmacy is sponsoring a one-day collection event today (Friday, March 6th) for needed supplies to aid in the cleanup and recovery efforts from this week’s tornadoes in Middle Tennessee.

From the collection event announcement: Our community in Middle Tennessee in need for some emergency items
Flashlight
Portable chargers
Batteries
Blankets (NEW ONLY)
Gloves
Heavy duty trash bags
Home Depot/Lowe’s gift cards

Organizers partnered with TLD Logistics Services and they are going to deliver everything that is collected free of charge. There are three drop off locations.

Oak Ridge Pharmacy
854 Main St. W. (Oak Ridge TN 37830)

Yassin’s Falafel House West
159 N. Peters Rd (Knoxville TN 37923)

Yassin’s Falafel House Downtown
706 Walnut St., (Knoxville TN 37902)

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Boys crown Region champs; Sub-State match-ups set

Thursday night, boys’ high school basketball Region championships were decided. In Region 2AAA, the homestanding …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.