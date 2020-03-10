Oak Ridge swimmer selected to USA Swimming’s 14th Annual National Diversity Select Camp

(Atomic City Aquatic Club press release) Local Oak Ridge swimmer, Tais Brown was selected to USA Swimming’s 14th Annual National Diversity Select Camp, to be held May 7-10 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“We’re thrilled to have one of our own ACAC athletes participating in National Diversity Select Camp,” said Andy Wagner, Atomic City Aquatic Club Head Coach. “The skills he will learn from this camp is something he’ll keep with him forever. I’m excited to see how he’ll grow in the pool, but

also as a leader.”

Brown will be one of 48 swimmers from around the country selected to participate. The purpose of the camp is to instill a vision of success and inspire athletes from ethnically under-represented populations to become leaders in the sport of swimming. The National Diversity Select Camp brings together some of USA Swimming’s most diverse talent for an extended weekend of pool training, leadership development, team-building activities and learning. Athletes’ personal coaches are encouraged to attend the camp as well.

“It is powerful for these athletes to connect with other swimmers that are navigating our sport in a way that they can relate to,” said Mariejo Truex, Senior Director of Education & Programs for USA Swimming. “For some, it is the first time they are able to see and interact with other swimmers that

look like themselves or can identify with their experiences. This camp helps build leadership skills and drive performance knowing that these athletes aren’t the only ones and knowing that they have the necessary support from not only other athletes, but from coaches, officials, parents, volunteers and USA Swimming staff.”

A total of 42 clubs from 22 states will be represented at the prestigious camp. Alumni of the program include four-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel and 2019 U.S. National Team members Jack Levant and Daniel Roy. Camp attendees will also be visited by 2004 Olympic silver medalist, Maritza

McClendon.

The goal of USA Swimming’s National Diversity Select Camp is to:

Demonstrate the viability of multicultural success in swimming.

Achieve performance excellence at every level of the sport.

Expound the benefits and value of participating in the sport of swimming.

Assist in recruiting more swimmers and coaches from diverse ethnicities to the sport of swimming.

Be positive leaders and role models that others from multicultural backgrounds can emulate.

The camp hosts swimmers between the ages 14 and 16 and selection is based on times swum at USA Swimming sanctioned events. Each athlete selected for the camp will be provided complimentary room and board at the Olympic Training Center, ground transportation and full airfare to Colorado Springs.

