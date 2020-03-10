Oak Ridge, Maryville headed to State

Boys’ high school basketball teams across the state competed Monday night to earn the right to play for state championships next week in Murfreesboro as the postseason reached the Sub-State round.

In Class AAA, the Oak Ridge Wildcats are headed back to State for the first time since 2017 after they went on the road and overpowered Science Hill in Johnson City, 84-68. The Wildcats (27-5) were led by Isaiah Johnson’s 22 points and four steals, but also got 20 points and six rebounds from Jeremy Miller and 17 points and 12 boards from Jonathan Milloway.

Oak Ridge will be joined at MTSU next week by the Maryville Rebels, who beat Dobyns-Bennett Monday by the score of 61-55.

Area teams did not fare as well in Class AA, as Greeneville eliminated Fulton, 97-84, and Sullivan South won at Alcoa, 76-70.

In Class A, Hampton hammered Harriman, 67-28, while Oneida earned a berth in the state tournament by virtue of a 78-68 win at home over University High.