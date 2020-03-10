Oak Ridge, Maryville headed to State

Jim Harris 7 mins ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 6 Views

Boys’ high school basketball teams across the state competed Monday night to earn the right to play for state championships next week in Murfreesboro as the postseason reached the Sub-State round.

In Class AAA, the Oak Ridge Wildcats are headed back to State for the first time since 2017 after they went on the road and overpowered Science Hill in Johnson City, 84-68. The Wildcats (27-5) were led by Isaiah Johnson’s 22 points and four steals, but also got 20 points and six rebounds from Jeremy Miller and 17 points and 12 boards from Jonathan Milloway.

Oak Ridge will be joined at MTSU next week by the Maryville Rebels, who beat Dobyns-Bennett Monday by the score of 61-55.

Area teams did not fare as well in Class AA, as Greeneville eliminated Fulton, 97-84, and Sullivan South won at Alcoa, 76-70.

In Class A, Hampton hammered Harriman, 67-28, while Oneida earned a berth in the state tournament by virtue of a 78-68 win at home over University High.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ACSD receives AAA Safety Grant focused on distracted driving

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded the statewide 2020 AAA Traffic Safety Grant.  …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.