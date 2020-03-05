Norris Lake Clean Up at Sequoyah Marina March 14th

Jim Harris 40 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 11 Views

On Saturday, March 14th, the Norris Lake Project Team will hold a Norris Lake Clean-up at Seqouyah Marina from 9 am to 1 pm.

Volunteers are needed to help clean up the lake shore near the marina and on nearby islands. Boat transportation will be provided, but if you have a boat, you are welcome to bring it. Even if you stay on the shore during the clean-up, organizers also recommend wearing a life jacket.

Bags will be provided by TVA and particiapnts are encouraged to bring gloves and to wear shoes appropriate for the weather conditions, basically anything with a tread on the bottom like tennis shoes or boots, as the slake banks will likely be muddy.

Each participant will receive either a T-shirt or baseball cap.

The event is being organized by the Norris Lake Project Team, Adventure Anderson County, Norris Dam State Park, Friends of Norris Dam State Park, and TVA.

For more information, or to sign up, visit www.norrislakeproject.com, send an email to info@norrislakeproject.com, or call 865-457-4547.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

CHS collecting donations to aid in tornado clean-up efforts

Clinton High School students, faculty and staff, parents and community members will be collecting items …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.