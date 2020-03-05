Norris Lake Clean Up at Sequoyah Marina March 14th

On Saturday, March 14th, the Norris Lake Project Team will hold a Norris Lake Clean-up at Seqouyah Marina from 9 am to 1 pm.

Volunteers are needed to help clean up the lake shore near the marina and on nearby islands. Boat transportation will be provided, but if you have a boat, you are welcome to bring it. Even if you stay on the shore during the clean-up, organizers also recommend wearing a life jacket.

Bags will be provided by TVA and particiapnts are encouraged to bring gloves and to wear shoes appropriate for the weather conditions, basically anything with a tread on the bottom like tennis shoes or boots, as the slake banks will likely be muddy.

Each participant will receive either a T-shirt or baseball cap.

The event is being organized by the Norris Lake Project Team, Adventure Anderson County, Norris Dam State Park, Friends of Norris Dam State Park, and TVA.

For more information, or to sign up, visit www.norrislakeproject.com, send an email to info@norrislakeproject.com, or call 865-457-4547.