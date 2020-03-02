NCS: Bowman wins at California

(MRN) Alex Bowman had a new nose for the finish line Sunday at Auto Club Speedway.

Driving the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet-a sleeker version of the Camaro with a new front fascia-Bowman ran away with the final stage of the Auto Club 400 at the two-mile track in the Inland Empire.

In picking up his second career victory and his first at Fontana, Bowman led five times for 110 of the 200 laps in the third NASCAR Cup event of the season. He grabbed the top spot on Lap 133, gave it up briefly during a cycle of green-flag pit stops midway through the final run and regained it for the final time on Lap 167 when Brad Keselowski gave up the lead to come to pit road.

After Ryan Blaney-running second at the time-was forced to pit with three laps left because of a corded right rear tire, Bowman crossed the finish line 8.904 seconds ahead of runner-up Kyle Busch, who made a solid run forward from his 17th starting position.

Here is a link to the complete race results, and here is a link to the story on the MRN website.