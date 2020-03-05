MEDIC in need of O+, O- blood

MEDIC Regional Blood Center says they have a critical need for both O Positive and O Negative blood types.

In an announcement, MEDIC also states that it “is committed to providing blood and blood-related products to Blood Assurance, “which provides products to the Cookeville Medical Center when requested, in response to this week’s tornadoes.

All O Positive and O Negative donors will receive a $10 E-Gift Card via email as well as the Texas Roadhouse coupon and a MEDIC gift.

You can donate at any of MEDIC’s fixed Donor Centers, in Downtown Knoxville, Farragut, Athens and Crossville.

For a list of mobile blood drives, you can visit MEDIC’s website at www.medicblood.org.

In a press release, MEDIC says it is committed to assisting neighboring blood centers in their time of need after the Middle TN disasters, and can only provide products if requested and if there is inventory on the shelves.

MEDIC currently has a critical inventory of O Positive and O Negative blood types. Critical status means that there is less than a two-day supply of blood on our shelves for that blood type.

As a reminder, the blood on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event and it takes three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.