Loretta (Meeks) Worsham, 86, was born on May 26,1933 in the Petros Community of Morgan County, TN and died March 8, 2020 in Reidsville, NC.

Prior to residing in Madison, NC with her son Wendell and his wife Nancy, she lived in Southfield, Michigan for years and then moved back to Tennessee to reside at The Christian Manor Apartments in Hendersonville for 20 years.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents: father, James Edward Worley and mother, Mary Bertha Worley; sisters, Lavinia Cox and Louise Hayes all yielding from Morgan County, TN; husband, James Harvey Worsham, Hendersonville, TN; son, James Meeks, San Antonio, TX.

She is survived by twin sons, Wendell and his wife Nancy Meeks, Madison, NC, Randall and his wife Tina Meeks; two grandchildren, Briley and Brett Meeks and one great-grandchild, Adelynne Jeanne Meeks, all from Goodlettsville, TN.

Visitation will be from 1:00-2:30 pm EST on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home, 209 Roane St., Oliver Springs, TN 37840. Burial will be held at 3 pm EST on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Union Cemetery, 62 Knoxville Hwy, Wartburg, TN 37887.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Worsham (Meeks) family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.