Local apartments collecting tornado relief donations

Nickel Plate Properties Management, which operates three apartment complexes in Tennessee, have announced that they will be collecting items to aid in tornado relief efforts in middle Tennessee today through Saturday, March 21st.

Saying that “it’s never too late to help,” Nickel Plate announced over the weekend that they will be accepting donations of paper towels, toilet paper, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and any other basic necessities.

Locally, you can drop off your donations at the Bristol Park Apartments in Oak Ridge, located at 790 Emory Valley Road. Call their office at 865-483-4008 for more information.

Nickel Plate also operates the Cameillia Trace Apartments at 1201 Camellia Trace Drive in Maryville, and they can be reached at 865-681-7781.

Cumberland Ridge Apartments at 1925 Ashland City Road in Clarksville, and they are also accepting donations though the 21st. They can be reached by phone at 931-551-4525.