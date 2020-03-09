Local apartments collecting tornado relief donations

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 18 Views

Nickel Plate Properties Management, which operates three apartment complexes in Tennessee, have announced that they will be collecting items to aid in tornado relief efforts in middle Tennessee today through Saturday, March 21st.

Saying that “it’s never too late to help,” Nickel Plate announced over the weekend that they will be accepting donations of paper towels, toilet paper, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and any other basic necessities.

Locally, you can drop off your donations at the Bristol Park Apartments in Oak Ridge, located at 790 Emory Valley Road. Call their office at 865-483-4008 for more information.

Nickel Plate also operates the Cameillia Trace Apartments at 1201 Camellia Trace Drive in Maryville, and they can be reached at 865-681-7781.

Cumberland Ridge Apartments at 1925 Ashland City Road in Clarksville, and they are also accepting donations though the 21st. They can be reached by phone at 931-551-4525.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

CUB main phone number still out, alternate number provided

Clinton Utilities Board’s main phone number (865-457-9232) is still inoperable after last week’s storms in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.