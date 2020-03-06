Join WYSH/WQLA in supporting Samaritan’s Purse in their Middle TN tornado relief efforts

Samaritan’s Purse volunteers are on the ground working in multiple hard-hit areas across Middle Tennessee.

Tornadoes tore through the Volunteer State leaving behind a long path of destruction and killing at least 24 people during the early morning hours of March 3. We began responding that same day to bring help in Jesus’ Name to the hurting people of Middle Tennessee.

Three Samaritan’s Purse disaster relief units—tractor trailers filled with relief supplies and equipment—have been deployed to the disaster area, and volunteers are working hard using chainsaws to remove trees and other large debris, cleaning up yards, and tarping damaged roofs.

“When I woke up this morning [Monday, March 3], I was saddened to read about the tornadoes in Tennessee,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Please pray that there will be a quick recovery and that God will wrap His arms around those who have lost loved ones and are hurting.”

Working from church bases in all three locations, Samaritan’s Purse has an outreach in Nashville , Mt. Juliet , and Cookeville . Billy Graham Rapid Response Team chaplains have also joined our teams to provide spiritual encouragement and to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Please prayerfully consider joining our volunteer teams as we help these hurting families and communities in Jesus’ Name.

Please continue to pray for so many people affected by this devastating storm, including those who lost loved ones and the families of dozens who remain missing.