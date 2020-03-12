Grand Oaks ES to be featured on NBC Nightly News

Jim Harris 58 seconds ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

Grand Oaks Elementary School welcomed NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” into their school on Wednesday.

According to the Anderson County Schools, NBC News correspondent Joe Fryer spoke with parents, students, and Principal Jessica Saunders Conatser about the pivotal role that Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has played in helping early literacy in the community.

The news story centers around the release of Dolly Parton’s film “The Library That Dolly Built,” a documentary that explores the history, impact and future of America’s largest non-governmental children’s literacy program.

The story is set to air March 28th on “NBC Nightly News” at 6:30 pm, according to the school system.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

State providing citizens with info for REAL ID

(TN Secretary of State) The Tennessee State Library and Archives is providing Tennesseans with documents …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.