Grand Oaks ES to be featured on NBC Nightly News

Grand Oaks Elementary School welcomed NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” into their school on Wednesday.

According to the Anderson County Schools, NBC News correspondent Joe Fryer spoke with parents, students, and Principal Jessica Saunders Conatser about the pivotal role that Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has played in helping early literacy in the community.

The news story centers around the release of Dolly Parton’s film “The Library That Dolly Built,” a documentary that explores the history, impact and future of America’s largest non-governmental children’s literacy program.

The story is set to air March 28th on “NBC Nightly News” at 6:30 pm, according to the school system.