Girls’ State Tournament tipping off in Murfreesboro

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 19 Views

The Girls’ High School Basketball State Tournament in Murfreesboro begins today with all four Class AAA quarterfinal games and the first two games of the Class AA quarters.

The first game of the day features Science Hill taking on Stone Memorial, with the winner to tangle with the winner of this morning’s Maryville/Whitehaven game. The other side of the AAA bracket has Bradley Central facing Lebanon, the winner of which will face the winner of Brentwood and Arlington in Friday’s semifinals.

Later this afternoon, the AA tourney begins with Gatlinburg-Pittman facing off against Upperman, followed by Grainger and Westview in the final game of Day One. Winners of those games will play in a Friday semifinal.

Day Two begins Thursday morning with AA action as Melrose will play Nolensville, followed by Macon County versus Maplewood.

The Class A tournament quarterfinals will all be played Thursday. Greenfield plays North Greene, followed by Clarkrange and Huntingdon. Oneida gets in to the action Thursday afternoon as they face Loretto, with the winner to face the winner of the final game of the day, Gibson County or Pickett County in Friday’s semifinals.

All three championship games will be played this Saturday, March 14th.

You can follow the games with live scoring updates and more, by visiting www.tssaasports.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

State: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tennessee up to 7

Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health announced that there are now seven confirmed cases of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.