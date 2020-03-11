Girls’ State Tournament tipping off in Murfreesboro

The Girls’ High School Basketball State Tournament in Murfreesboro begins today with all four Class AAA quarterfinal games and the first two games of the Class AA quarters.

The first game of the day features Science Hill taking on Stone Memorial, with the winner to tangle with the winner of this morning’s Maryville/Whitehaven game. The other side of the AAA bracket has Bradley Central facing Lebanon, the winner of which will face the winner of Brentwood and Arlington in Friday’s semifinals.

Later this afternoon, the AA tourney begins with Gatlinburg-Pittman facing off against Upperman, followed by Grainger and Westview in the final game of Day One. Winners of those games will play in a Friday semifinal.

Day Two begins Thursday morning with AA action as Melrose will play Nolensville, followed by Macon County versus Maplewood.

The Class A tournament quarterfinals will all be played Thursday. Greenfield plays North Greene, followed by Clarkrange and Huntingdon. Oneida gets in to the action Thursday afternoon as they face Loretto, with the winner to face the winner of the final game of the day, Gibson County or Pickett County in Friday’s semifinals.

All three championship games will be played this Saturday, March 14th.

You can follow the games with live scoring updates and more, by visiting www.tssaasports.com.