Girls crown Region champs, boys do so Thursday

The high school basketball postseason continues to whittle down the field of championship hopefuls, and on Wednesday night, girls’ Region titles were decided.

In Region 2AAA, Maryville beat Bearden, 61-45, at Bearden. The Lady Rebels will be home for Daniel Boone in a Sub-State game on Saturday, while Bearden will play for a trip to the state tournament at Science Hill in Johnson City. All Sub-State games for the ladies will be played at 7 pm, local time, this Saturday.

Following Wednesday’s title game, the All Region Tournament Team was announced and included Clinton’s Sarah Burton.

Elsewhere, in Region 2AA, Carter edged Gatlinburg-Pittman, 63-61, and will host Grainger on Saturday in Sub-State, while the Lady Highlanders will play at Elizabethton.

The Region 2A title went to Oneida as they beat Wartburg, 51-32. Wartburg hits the road for North Greene on Saturday while Oneida will host Cloudland.

Thursday night is championship night for the boys.

In Region 2AAA, Oak Ridge faces Maryville, while the Region 2AA title will come down to Alcoa vs. Fulton, and the Region 2A championship will be decided between Harriman and Oneida.