Friends of ORPL Book Sale this weekend

The Friends of the Oak Ridge Public Library is holding a book sale this weekend.

The Winter 2020 Book Sale runs through Sunday, March 8th in the Library Auditorium.

Besides books, jigsaw puzzles, music compact discs, and other items will also be available. Most titles will still be 50 cents or $1 each, the press release said. Withdrawn library titles will be half price through Saturday.

Sale hours on Friday, March 6th, end at 5:30 pm. You can “like” the FOL Facebook page (www.facebook.com/foloakridge) before the sale and come in Friday to receive a coupon for a free regular-priced item.

Saturday’s sale begins at 10:30 am. All non-auction items will be half-price until the sale closes at 5 pm, with the Silent Auction also wrapping up at 5 pm on Saturday.

The “Buy-a-Bag-of-Books Sale” will be on Sunday, March 8th, from 2:30 to 5:30 pm, during which you can fill bags provided by FOL with regular-priced items for $3 a bag.

The Friends of the Library (FOL) is a nonprofit organization that holds used book sales to raise funds for the Library as well as to recycle publications. Funds are used to support the Library’s summer reading program for children, sponsor the FOL Book Discussion Group, purchase supplies and publications, and provide other help requested by the Library, the press release said. Membership forms are available in the library lobby or at the sale.

For more information, contact Nancy Hardin, the Book Sale Chair, at (865) 482-4560 or by email at nehardin@hotmail.com.