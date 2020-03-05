First coronavirus case confirmed in Tennessee; Task Force created

Governor Bill Lee announced Thursday morning that the state of Tennessee has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, or the coronavirus.

Lee said that a man in Williamson County tested positive for the virus on Wednesday night, and State Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey described the man’s symptoms as “mild.”

Tennessee was one of the first five states to begin Coronavirus testing, Lee said.

This morning’s announcement came less than 24 hours after Governor Lee announced the formation of a Coronavirus Task Force to enhance Tennessee’s coordinated efforts to prevent, identify, and treat potential cases of COVID-19.

“As confirmed cases of the coronavirus spread across the country, it is important that Tennessee remains prepared,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “To help us be even better prepared, this group of experts will work closely with me and my administration, along with local, state, and federal agencies as we continue to monitor any potential developments. I appreciate their willingness to serve our state.”

According to a news release issued after the governor’s announcement, the task force will develop and execute strong precautionary measures, resource allocation, and emergency response plans should the need arise in Tennessee.

The following Tennesseans will serve on the task force:

Dr. Lisa Piercey, Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Health

Dr. Penny Schwinn, Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Education

Dr. Jonathan Moorman, Infectious Disease Division Chief, East TN State University

Dr. Martha Buchanan, Director, Knox County Metro Health Dept.

Mike Krause, Executive Director, TN Higher Education Commission

Bradley Jackson, President and CEO, TN Chamber of Commerce

Dr. Tom Talbot, Chief Hospital Epidemiologist, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Dr. Jonathan Perlin, Chief Medical Officer, HCA

Dr. Wendy Long, President and CEO, TN Hospital Association

Dr. Sara Cross, Infectious Disease Chief, Regional One Health

Holly Sullivan, Director of Worldwide Economic Development, Amazon

Doug Kreulen, Chief Executive Officer, Nashville International Airport

Jeff Aiken, President, TN Farm Bureau

David Lusk, Director, FedEx Global Security Operations Center

Rebecca Kelly, State Director, AARP Tennessee

For more information regarding COVID-19, visit https://www.tn.gov/health.