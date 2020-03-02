Explorers earn CPR, AED certifications

The Explorers of Anderson County, made up of teens from around the county learning more about how the Sheriff’s Office, and law enforcement in general work, obtained their certifications in CPR and AED monitor operations Thursday night at Anderson County’s EMS headquarters.

EMS staff introduced the Explorers to the equipment and vehicles used by their agency, and EMS Director Nathan Sweet provided the deputies working with the Explorers with small medical kits for use in the event of accidents or illnesses.

