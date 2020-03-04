Enoch Byrge, age 81, of Lake City

Enoch Byrge, age 81, of Lake City, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on March 2, 2020. He was of the Baptist faith. Enoch enjoyed going hunting, camping, fishing, doing home projects and working on cars with his son. He also enjoyed going to the gun range, but above all he loved spending time with his family. He was a wonderful husband and father, always putting his family’s needs before his own. Enoch was a kind, compassionate, generous man with a great sense of humor; words can’t describe the void that will be left in our life by his passing.  He is preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Faye Daughtery; parents, Jesse & Aline Byrge; and six brothers.

Survived by:

Wife and love of his life for 57 years………Fannie Byrge
Son…………..….Enoch Byrge Jr. of Jacksboro
Daughters……Teresa Byrge of Lake City
                         Mitchelle Kitts (Mike Boshears) of Jacksboro
                         Lorette Garren (Scott) of Lafolette
Grandchildren….Meghan, Emily London and Brandon Byrge;
                              Hubert Kitts, Helen Garren, Janelle Kreykes,
                              Angie and Ronnie Wonders, James Daugherty
9 Great Grandchildren
Sister…..Nadine Braden
A host of other family and friendsThe family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on March 4, 2020 from 11am-12 Noon with a graveside service to follow at the Ridgeview Baptist Church Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

