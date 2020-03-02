Edna Leffew Hayes,age 63, of Ten Mile, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Rhea Medical Center in Dayton. She was born June 16, 1956 in Harriman and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. Edna had worked as a fork lift operator for Shaw Industries, retiring after twenty-one years. Preceded in death by her son, Steven Daniels; parents, John & Alice Leffew; brother, Charles Leffew.
SURVIVORS
Children Amanda Ray & husband, Ray of Kingston
Jesse Daniels & wife, Lacey of Ten Mile
Kelsey Barnard & husband, Daniel of Kingston
Grandchildren Ethan, Brayden, and Caleb Ray
Jacob and Bailey Yates, Lexi Daniels
Madison Morrow, Jadyn Hayes, Isabella Barnard
Brothers Jerry Leffew & wife, Sue of Ten Mile
Bobby Leffew & wife, Mary Jane of Ten Mile
Sisters Carolyn Renfro & husband, Michael Ed of Ten Mile
Faye Renfro & husband, Charlie of Ten Mile
Margaret McElhaney & husband, Johnny of Sweetwater
Many extended family members and friends
The family will receive friends 12:00 – 1:00 pm, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following the visitation at 1:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Jerry Leffew and Rev. Johnny McElhaney officiating. Interment will follow the service at Luminary United Methodist Church Cemetery in Ten Mile. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.