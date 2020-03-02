Edna Leffew Hayes,age 63, of Ten Mile, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Rhea Medical Center in Dayton. She was born June 16, 1956 in Harriman and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. Edna had worked as a fork lift operator for Shaw Industries, retiring after twenty-one years. Preceded in death by her son, Steven Daniels; parents, John & Alice Leffew; brother, Charles Leffew.

SURVIVORS

Children Amanda Ray & husband, Ray of Kingston

Jesse Daniels & wife, Lacey of Ten Mile

Kelsey Barnard & husband, Daniel of Kingston

Grandchildren Ethan, Brayden, and Caleb Ray

Jacob and Bailey Yates, Lexi Daniels

Madison Morrow, Jadyn Hayes, Isabella Barnard

Brothers Jerry Leffew & wife, Sue of Ten Mile

Bobby Leffew & wife, Mary Jane of Ten Mile

Sisters Carolyn Renfro & husband, Michael Ed of Ten Mile

Faye Renfro & husband, Charlie of Ten Mile

Margaret McElhaney & husband, Johnny of Sweetwater

Many extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 12:00 – 1:00 pm, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following the visitation at 1:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Jerry Leffew and Rev. Johnny McElhaney officiating. Interment will follow the service at Luminary United Methodist Church Cemetery in Ten Mile. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.