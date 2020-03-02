Dragons survive and advance, Lady Dragons look ahead to next year

High school basketball Region touurnaments got underway this weekend.

Saturday brought with it quarterfinal elimination games in the boys’ Region tournaments.

In Region 2AAA, the Clinton Dragons survived and advanced as they overcame a 31-21 halftime deficit by outscoring Farragut 30-8 in the third quarter to take a lead they would never relinquish on their way to a 73-63 win over the Admirals. Jackson Garner scored 26 of his 33 points in the second half, including a slew of free throws down the stretch, to lead Clinton. Sophomore Trace Thackerson continued his outstanding postseason with 15 points and Trace Wandell not only provided 13 points but also gave the Dragons a huge emotional boost after halftime with a number of spectacular plays including a monster block midway through the 4th quarter that brought the near-capacity crowd to its feet as well. Injured senior Evan Winchester also provided a boost to the crowd and his teammates alike as he played for a few minutes in the third quarter after having missed the last three weeks with a high ankle sprain.

Clinton will play Maryville in Tuesday night’s second Region semifinal at Maryville. The Rebels eliminated Karns, 69-41, on Saturday. The first semifinal will match up Oak Ridge, 70-67 winners over William Blount, against Bearden, which knocked out Central, 55-43.

The Region 2AAA girls’ quarterfinals were played on Friday and it was Maryville eliminating Clinton, 77-50. The state-ranked Lady Rebels jumped on Clinton early, outscoring the Lady Dragons 14-0 to start the game, and never looked back. Clinton’s season ended at 18-16 despite 32 points from Sarah Burton. The future is bright for the Clinton girls, though, as four of this year’s five starters will be back for the 2020-21 campaign.

Maryville will face Oak Ridge Monday night at 6 pm at Bearden in one Region semifinal, as the Lady Wildcats handled Heritage, 75-55. The other semifinal will see Farragut take on Bearden. Farragut upended Powell, 54-37, and Bearden hammered Halls, 68-27.

OTHER REGION TOURNAMENT SCORES

Saturday, Region 2AA (Boys): Alcoa 76 Pigeon Forge 58…Carter 68 Kingston 57…Fulton 56 Northview Academy 37…Scott 58 Gatlinburg-Pittman 57.

Saturday, Region 2A (Boys): CSAS 58 Sunbright 53…Harriman 47 Sale Creek 37…Lookout Valley 59 Wartburg 49…Oneida 83 Tellico Plains 41.

Saturday, Region 1A (Boys): Jellico 75 North Greene 72.

Friday, Region 2AA (Girls): Alcoa 88 Union County 67…Carter 60 Fulton 32…Gatlinburg-Pittman 62 Kingston 27…Northview Academy 70 Scott 26.

Friday, Region 2A (Girls): Midway 53 Lookout Valley 49…Oneida 84 CSAS 37…Tellico Plains 55 Sunbright 26…Wartburg 82 Sale Creek 39.

REGION TOURNAMENT SCHEDULES

Monday, Girls Region 2AAA at Bearden: 6:00, Maryville vs. Oak Ridge…7:30, Farragut vs. Bearden.

Monday, Girls Region 2AA: 6:00, Carter vs. Northview Academy…7:30, Gatlinburg-Pittman vs. Alcoa.

Monday, Girls Region 2A: 6:00, Midway vs. Oneida…7:30, Wartburg vs. Tellico Plains.

Tuesday, Boys Region 2AAA at Maryville: 6:00, Oak Ridge vs. Bearden…7:30, Clinton vs. Maryville.

Tuesday, Boys Region 2AA: 6:00, Carter vs. Alcoa…7:30, Scott vs. Fulton.

Tuesday, Boys Region 2A: 6:00, Oneida vs. CSAS…7:30, Harriman vs. Lookout Valley.

Tuesday, Boys Region 1A: 6:00, Jellico vs. University High of Johnson City.