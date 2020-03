Clinton Utilities Board’s main phone number (865-457-9232) is still inoperable after last week’s storms in middle Tennessee disrupted phone service across the state.

If you need to report an outage or have any other business to take care of with CUB, call this number instead: 865-269-0459.

CUB is working to address the problem, and you can find out more by visiting www.clintonutilities.com.