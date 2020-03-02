CPD wins ‘Battle of the Badge’ tourney

Jim Harris 13 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local Sports Leave a comment 10 Views

Saturday at Clinton Middle School, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office hosted the LEAD Battle of the Badge Basketball Tournament.

Officers from the Clinton Police department took home the trophy after beating Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies in the championship game. Oak Ridge finished in third place after beating the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office in the consolation game.

This tournament is one of the, if not the, largest fundraiser for the LEAD Summer Camp that will be held in June. The Sheriff’s Department said this morning that the large turnout helped raise nearly 100% of the cost of putting the camp on. Sheriff Russell Barker also thanked Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker, Oak Ridge Police Chief Robin Smith, and Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter for participating in the event.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

American Legion Post 172 to meet March 9th

The American Legion Post 172 will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 pm on Monday, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.