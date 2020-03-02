CPD wins ‘Battle of the Badge’ tourney

Saturday at Clinton Middle School, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office hosted the LEAD Battle of the Badge Basketball Tournament.

Officers from the Clinton Police department took home the trophy after beating Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies in the championship game. Oak Ridge finished in third place after beating the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office in the consolation game.

This tournament is one of the, if not the, largest fundraiser for the LEAD Summer Camp that will be held in June. The Sheriff’s Department said this morning that the large turnout helped raise nearly 100% of the cost of putting the camp on. Sheriff Russell Barker also thanked Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker, Oak Ridge Police Chief Robin Smith, and Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter for participating in the event.