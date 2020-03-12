Coronavirus impacting UT; Comprehensive list of information resources available here

The effects of concerns over the spread of the coronavirus—COVID-19—are starting to be felt in East Tennessee.

Wednesday the state confirmed two more cases of the illness—one in Davidson, the other in Williamson—which broings th etotal number of cases in Tennessee to nine.

The University of Tennessee announced yesterday that in-person classes will be suspended from March 23rd through at least April 3rd at the flagship campus in Knoxville, and through March 30th at UT-Chattanooga. Students are being told not to return to campus after Spring Break and instead participate in online classes. You can find out more about the university’s response, including UT President Randy Boyd’s full statement on the matter by visiting www.tennessee.edu/coronavirus.

Even closer to home, the city of Clinton announced Wednesday that they are continuing to monitor the situation and have been, and will continue to be, in contact with state and federal health agencies. Officials say while there is no immediate concern for our residents, they recommend that everyone visit www.Coronavirus.gov.

Helpful information is also available from the Tennessee Department of Health.

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide resources to state and local jurisdictions in support of our nation’s response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

On Wednesday, the CDC contacted State Health Officers to move forward with awarding over $560 million to states, localities, territories, and tribes.

The World Health Organization has officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic, saying it is “deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.”

Speaking in Geneva on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the spread of COVID-19 had reached the level of a pandemic, noting there are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries and 4,291 deaths.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams reiterated that the classification does not meant the virus cannot be contained.

Quoting the WHO, he said “”If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilize their people in the response, those with a handful of novel coronavirus cases can prevent those cases becoming clusters, and those clusters becoming community transmission,” adding that “the same is true for the U.S.”

The federal government is encouraging nursing homes to eliminate all non-medical visitors due to the fact that those most susceptible to developing serious cases of the illness are the elderly and people of any age with pre-existing conditions, especially asthma and diabetes as well as any other respiratory ailments.

Anderson and Campbell County Health Department Director Charles Turner this week provided county officials with a comprehensive list of coronavirus resources compiled by the state Department of Health, which is included at the end of this story on our website. He also spoke about the situation on Monday night before the Anderson County Operations Committee.

You can also find an interactive map from Johns Hopkins University that tracks the spread of the virus in the US and across the globe by following this link.

Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)

