Coronavirus concerns hitting the sports world

Concerns over the coronavirus have already impacted large swaths of American, and international, life, and that includes the sports world.

Wednesday night, after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA postponed the team’s game at Oklahoma City, and later suspended the regular season indefinitely due to concerns. The Jazz, the Oklahoma City Thunder were instructed to self-quarantine due to their possible exposure, as well as the last five teams the Jazz played in the last week or so—the Knicks, Raptors, Celtics, Pistons and Cavaliers.

The NCAA took its own unprecedented action, announcing Wednesday that all of the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will go on, but will be played in empty arenas. NCAA President Mark Emmert says he made the decision to conduct both the men’s and women’s tournaments, which begin next week, with only essential staff and limited family in attendance to prevent the possible spread of the virus..

Here’s the full statement from NCAA President Mark Emmert:

“The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel. Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance. While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.”

All of the so-called “Power Five” conferences—the SEC, ACC, Big 10, Big 12, and PAC-12—will play their championship tournaments in front of empty stands, as will several other smaller and mid-major conferences.

Closer to home, the TSSAA says that this week’s girls state high school basketball championship and next next week’s boys state tournament could be impacted.

Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro released a statement Wednesday detailing contingency plans they are putting in place out of concern for COVID-19. Many of these changes impact students and class schedules. University offices and services are expected to remain open and operational, however, TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress said that “while our discussions with the professionals over the past days and weeks resulted in advice to continue with our games, this has become a very fluid situation.”

“The university is permitting the girls’ state basketball tournament to continue,” added Childress. “Our plan at the moment is to finish the quarterfinal round. We will be continuing to review all available information …so that we can make a determination about how the rest of the tournament will proceed.”

TSSAA staff will be in communication with the administrators of the impacted schools and teams regarding any potential changes to the tournament schedule, and any necessary public announcements will be distributed to the media and published on www.TSSAA.org.

We will keep you updated as developments warrant.